Overwatch Anniversary Event; Free Weekend; GotY Edition Coming

[May 17, 2017, 8:17 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This trailer is a year-in-review that introduces an anniversary event coming to Overwatch on May 23rd to celebrate the first year of Blizzard's multiplayer first-person shooter. To ensure there's enough fresh meat to go around, this will overlap with a free trial weekend that gets underway on all platforms on May 26th. May 23rd will also see the release of a Game of the Year edition of the game with some bonus loot boxes and extra goodies. Finally, in this video Blizzard's Jeff Kaplan answers some tech support questions that Overwatch players posed on Twitter. We're not sure if this means he would take to Twitter to answer questions from YouTube, but there are bigger mysteries about social media to ponder before we get around to that one. This format has the advantage of allowing him to blow through the 140 character limit, so there's that. The description says: "Game designer Jeff Kaplan uses the power of Twitter to answer some common "Overwatch" questions. Why is Widowmaker blue? Why is Symmetra support class? Watch to find the answers!"

