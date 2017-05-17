 
Destiny 2 Livestream Tomorrow

[May 17, 2017, 8:17 pm ET] - 1 Comment

An official Destiny 2 global livestream gets underway tomorrow at 1:00 pm EDT, offering a first look at gameplay from the upcoming shooter sequel. You can tune in to see this on Bungie's Twitch channel or on the Destiny website, where there's a timer counting down the seconds to when this begins. Word is: "Broadcasting from an airplane hangar in Hawthorne, California, Destiny 2’s developer, Bungie, joined by special guests, will debut gameplay of the blockbuster sequel."

