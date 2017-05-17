 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

South Park: The Fractured But Whole in October

[May 17, 2017, 8:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Ubisoft reveals an October 17th release date for South Park: The Fractured But Whole, the upcoming RPG sequel based on the animated TV series. They also announce four different editions of the game, Standard, Gold, Steelbook Gold, and Collector's. As was previously announced, all four include a limited time offer of a free copy of South Park: The Stick of Truth, and depending on your vendor, you may be able to play the predecessor immediately if you pre-purchase the sequel. Finally, The Farting Vigilante is a new trailer from the game. This is fairly indistinguishable from the show itself, as it includes authentic art, voice acting, and flatulence. Here's the description:

Play "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on OCTOBER 17.

Evil is rising in the town of South Park. A mysterious vigilante prowls the night defending the innocent using amazing fart powers.

As the New Kid, become a super hero and unleash your vigilante justice on the enemies of South Park. Will your time-bending farts be enough to save the day?

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Overwatch Anniversary Event; Free Weekend; GotY Edition Coming
Destiny 2 Livestream Tomorrow
South Park: The Fractured But Whole in October
Quake Champions Duel Mode Revealed
Cossacks 3: Path to Grandeur Released
XField Paintball 3 Announced
Endless Space 2 Exploit Trailer
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
PES 2018 Announced; PC Version Catches Up
F1 2017 in August
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
Gorescript Next Month; Demo and Trailer Released
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.