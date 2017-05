South Park: The Fractured But Whole in October

Play "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on OCTOBER 17.



Evil is rising in the town of South Park. A mysterious vigilante prowls the night defending the innocent using amazing fart powers.



As the New Kid, become a super hero and unleash your vigilante justice on the enemies of South Park. Will your time-bending farts be enough to save the day?

Ubisoft reveals an October 17th release date for, the upcoming RPG sequel based on the animated TV series. They also announce four different editions of the game, Standard, Gold, Steelbook Gold, and Collector's. As was previously announced , all four include a limited time offer of a free copy of South Park: The Stick of Truth, and depending on your vendor, you may be able to play the predecessor immediately if you pre-purchase the sequel. Finally, The Farting Vigilante is a new trailer from the game. This is fairly indistinguishable from the show itself, as it includes authentic art, voice acting, and flatulence. Here's the description: