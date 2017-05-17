South Park: The Fractured But Whole in October

|
Ubisoft reveals an October 17th release date for South Park: The Fractured But Whole, the upcoming RPG sequel based on the animated TV series. They also announce four different editions of the game, Standard, Gold, Steelbook Gold, and Collector's. As was previously announced, all four include a limited time offer of a free copy of South Park: The Stick of Truth, and depending on your vendor, you may be able to play the predecessor immediately if you pre-purchase the sequel. Finally, The Farting Vigilante is a new trailer from the game. This is fairly indistinguishable from the show itself, as it includes authentic art, voice acting, and flatulence. Here's the description:
