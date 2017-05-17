 
Quake Champions Duel Mode Revealed

[May 17, 2017, 8:16 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Bethesda.net introduces Duel Mode, a one-on-one game variant that will be part of Quake Champions, id Software's upcoming first-person shooter that's currently running an open large-scale tech test. The post includes this trailer showing off the mode, and here are some of the details:

Duel mode introduces an additional layer of strategy to Quake Champions, incorporating multiple Champions with differing Abilities. To start, players will select three Champions in a snake-style draft before heading to the Arenas. In choosing their roster, players will have to consider which Champions are better suited to their unique playstyle and which are effective counters to their opponents’ choices.

Taking a cue from fighting games, Duel is played as a best-of-three match. There are three total rounds, and in each round, a player has to defeat all three of the opponent’s Champions. When a player is fragged, they will respawn as another of their chosen Champions. When one player has eliminated all three of the opposing Champions, a winner for that round is declared.

