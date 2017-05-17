Quake Champions Duel Mode Revealed

Duel mode introduces an additional layer of strategy to Quake Champions, incorporating multiple Champions with differing Abilities. To start, players will select three Champions in a snake-style draft before heading to the Arenas. In choosing their roster, players will have to consider which Champions are better suited to their unique playstyle and which are effective counters to their opponents’ choices.



Taking a cue from fighting games, Duel is played as a best-of-three match. There are three total rounds, and in each round, a player has to defeat all three of the opponent’s Champions. When a player is fragged, they will respawn as another of their chosen Champions. When one player has eliminated all three of the opposing Champions, a winner for that round is declared.