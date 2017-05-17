 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Cossacks 3: Path to Grandeur Released

[May 17, 2017, 8:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

GSC Game World announces the release of Path to Grandeur, a new DLC pack for Cossacks 3 introducing new nations, units, and campaigns to the real-time strategy remake. To celebrate the game is on sale on Steam for 40% off. This is part of the Deluxe Edition, and they offer this explanation of how it will roll out: "Hungary and Portugal would be available to all our players in two weeks after release of the DLC. Owners of Deulxe [sic] Edition or DLC would be able to use them since 16th May, while other players will get access to these nations for free on 30th of May." Here's the overview:

Path to Grandeur will allow you to participate in glorious wars, marching through half of the Europe and battling the greatest empires of an era. DLC would introduce two new nations, 8 unique units, amusing campaigns and more!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Overwatch Anniversary Event; Free Weekend; GotY Edition Coming
Destiny 2 Livestream Tomorrow
South Park: The Fractured But Whole in October
Quake Champions Duel Mode Revealed
Cossacks 3: Path to Grandeur Released
XField Paintball 3 Announced
Endless Space 2 Exploit Trailer
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
PES 2018 Announced; PC Version Catches Up
F1 2017 in August
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
Gorescript Next Month; Demo and Trailer Released
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.