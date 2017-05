Cossacks 3: Path to Grandeur Released

Path to Grandeur will allow you to participate in glorious wars, marching through half of the Europe and battling the greatest empires of an era. DLC would introduce two new nations, 8 unique units, amusing campaigns and more!

GSC Game World announces the release of, a new DLC pack forintroducing new nations, units, and campaigns to the real-time strategy remake. To celebrate the game is on sale on Steam for 40% off. This is part of the Deluxe Edition, and they offer this explanation of how it will roll out: "Hungary and Portugal would be available to all our players in two weeks after release of the DLC. Owners of Deulxe [sic] Edition or DLC would be able to use them since 16th May, while other players will get access to these nations for free on 30th of May." Here's the overview: