Cossacks 3: Path to Grandeur Released

GSC Game World announces the release of Path to Grandeur, a new DLC pack for Cossacks 3 introducing new nations, units, and campaigns to the real-time strategy remake. To celebrate the game is on sale on Steam for 40% off. This is part of the Deluxe Edition, and they offer this explanation of how it will roll out: "Hungary and Portugal would be available to all our players in two weeks after release of the DLC. Owners of Deulxe [sic] Edition or DLC would be able to use them since 16th May, while other players will get access to these nations for free on 30th of May." Here's the overview:
