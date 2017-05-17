 
XField Paintball 3 Announced

[May 17, 2017, 8:16 pm ET] - Post a Comment

XField Paintball Studio announces XField Paintball 3, calling this "the first real-time multiplayer paintball game for PC," which suggests it shouldn't have a "3" in the title, but what do we know? This is a first-person shooter featuring five-on-five matches with authentic tournament layouts and sponsored gear. This trailer offers a look at actual paintball matches and gameplay footage, explaining more of what to expect. Here's part of the announcement:

Paintball is third-most popular extreme sport worldwide, with over ten million players participating per year. There are six major leagues worldwide, including NXL in the US and Millennium in Europe, and all six are exclusively licensed in the game. XField Paintball Studio is actively involved in the sport, and top players on the development team include Lead Community Manager, Loic Voulot, a two-time world champion who is Technical Director of the French Federation of Paintball and holder of seven European championship titles and nine French titles as captain of les Tontons, one of the greatest European paintball teams in history.

In the sports-based FPS game, players will use coordination, communication, and marksmanship to win matches. Winning takes not only individual skill but team dynamics, strategy, and tactics—as well as an understanding of the parabolic arcs of paintballs that give the game an entirely different physics model from most shooter games. Paintballs curve as they move toward their target, allowing players to rain down shots on players even with cover, allowing for different strategies. How the team covers the map to dominate key routes and allow cross-fire attacks is critical, as is situation assessment, speed of both movement, and decision making.

