XField Paintball 3 Announced

XField Paintball Studio announces XField Paintball 3, calling this "the first real-time multiplayer paintball game for PC," which suggests it shouldn't have a "3" in the title, but what do we know? This is a first-person shooter featuring five-on-five matches with authentic tournament layouts and sponsored gear. This trailer offers a look at actual paintball matches and gameplay footage, explaining more of what to expect. Here's part of the announcement:
