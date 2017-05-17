Endless Space 2 Exploit Trailer

|
EXPLOIT trailer is now available for Endless Space 2, showing off yet another of the Xs in the 4X strategy sequel (so called since 4E just sounds awkward). There are no details to share about the clip, which comes with little fanfare, and just has some boilerplate links in the description. We assume the fourth and final "exterminate" video will come pretty soon, as the game is due to emerge from early access in two days.
