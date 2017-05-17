 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

PES 2018 Announced; PC Version Catches Up

[May 17, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - Post a Comment

Konami announces details about Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, saying the sports sequel is due on September 14th. They offer all sorts of details on improvements over previous versions, including a note for PC owners that their edition of the game will use the current game engine and will offer the same features as the console editions, which has not been the case in the past. Word is: "PC Steam version undergoes substantial enhancements in graphics and content, meeting quality standards and ensuring parity across all current gen platforms." They are already accepting preorders. Here's more on the plan:

The world renowned gameplay quality has been finely tuned and refined to recreate the authenticity of the beautiful game, including a more realistic game speed.

Strategic Dribbling gives the user significantly more control in possession, with the addition of contextual shielding to protect the ball, as well as simple stick controls triggering realistic, subtle movements to wrong foot defenders.

Real Touch+ adds a new dimension to ball control, with full body touch allowing various parts of the body to control the ball based on the unpredictability of the ball movement.

Set pieces have been reworked with a new Free Kick and Penalty Kick system, alongside the option to choose the new one player kick off.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
PES 2018 Announced; PC Version Catches Up
F1 2017 in August
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
Gorescript Next Month; Demo and Trailer Released
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Trailer
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Ubisoft Financials Reveal Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2
Free Phantom Dust for Win10
Steam Trading Card Changes
For Honor Season 2: Shadow and Might Released
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Delayed
Empathy: Path of Whispers Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.