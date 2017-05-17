PES 2018 Announced; PC Version Catches Up

|
Konami announces details about Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, saying the sports sequel is due on September 14th. They offer all sorts of details on improvements over previous versions, including a note for PC owners that their edition of the game will use the current game engine and will offer the same features as the console editions, which has not been the case in the past. Word is: "PC Steam version undergoes substantial enhancements in graphics and content, meeting quality standards and ensuring parity across all current gen platforms." They are already accepting preorders. Here's more on the plan:
