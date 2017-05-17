 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

F1 2017 in August

[May 17, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - 2 Comments

Codemasters announces an August 25th release date for F1 2017, the next installment in their Formula One racing series. They accompany the news with a new make history trailer showing off three of the historic F1 cars the game will include. Here's word:

“For the first time ever F1 2017 fully integrates the classic experience into the main career mode,” said Lee Mather, Creative Director at Codemasters. “As part of your career you will be invited to race in modern day, invitational events in the different classic F1 cars throughout the season. We’re also adding to the variety in F1 2017 with the inclusion of four alternative circuit layouts, as well as numerous new gameplay types. The classic cars will also be available to play in a range of other game modes, including online multiplayer modes and time trial.”

The 2017 season has seen a huge number of changes to the sport itself, with the stunning new car designs not only looking great, but having lap record breaking performance levels to match. The opening races of the season have further thrilled fans with the increased competition on the grid, as Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport’s Lewis Hamilton and Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel battle it out at the top of the Championship, and Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen continuing to excite fans around the world.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
PES 2018 Announced; PC Version Catches Up
F1 2017 in August
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer
Gorescript Next Month; Demo and Trailer Released
Steel Division: Normandy 44 Trailer
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Ubisoft Financials Reveal Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2
Free Phantom Dust for Win10
Steam Trading Card Changes
For Honor Season 2: Shadow and Might Released
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Delayed
Empathy: Path of Whispers Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.