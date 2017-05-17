 
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Trailer

[May 17, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - 5 Comments

A new trailer from Middle-earth: Shadow of War shows off the open world in the upcoming Tolkien-inspired sequel that's expected on August 25th. They explain every environment in the new game will be larger than in its predecessor:

The video introduces viewers to the vast environments within Middle-earth, stretching beyond Mordor, and giving fans the first glimpse of various new environments to explore, including the Island of Nurn, Cirith Ungol, Gorgoroth and more. Through the innovative Nemesis System, every player experiences a unique world to explore and share and every area of the world is larger, more varied and more dynamic than ever before.

Set between the events of The Hobbit™ and The Lord of the Rings™, Middle-earth: Shadow of War™ is an open-world action RPG that continues the original narrative of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™. Players will be engrossed in a richer, more personal and expansive world full of epic heroes and villains, iconic locations, original enemy types, more personalities and a new cast of characters with untold stories.

