Gorescript Next Month; Demo and Trailer Released

A Steam Community Group Announcement says to expect Gorescript on June 15th, offering a throwback-style first-person shooter with back-to-the-future voxel graphics. You can get a look at the fast-paced gameplay and offbeat appearance of this project in this new trailer. The description of the clip includes word that you can get a playable demo by signing up on this no-frills webpage. Here's word on the game:
