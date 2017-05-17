Gorescript Next Month; Demo and Trailer Released

Gorescript is a tribute to the best of FPS games and takes place in a pixel universe dominated by relentless monsters looking to destroy you. Grab your pixel-guns and immerse yourself in 18 levels of chaos. Levels are guarded by endless horrors you must face and kill. For a thrilling experience, explore the game in total darkness, your only source of light being your guns blazing! Featuring Masochist and Blackout gameplay modes, Gorescript is packed full of fun and ready for action. Lock and load, baby!



KEY FEATURES:

18 hand crafted levels (2.5D)

6 weapons (5 ranged, 1 melee)

5 difficulty levels, Permadeath and Blackout modes

Global leaderboard rankings according to your total performance

Secrets are not optional but necessary to upgrade your armory

Levels can be finished with or without jumps (Jumps available only when you find the Anti-Grav Boots)