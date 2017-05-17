 
Gorescript Next Month; Demo and Trailer Released

[May 17, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - 3 Comments

A Steam Community Group Announcement says to expect Gorescript on June 15th, offering a throwback-style first-person shooter with back-to-the-future voxel graphics. You can get a look at the fast-paced gameplay and offbeat appearance of this project in this new trailer. The description of the clip includes word that you can get a playable demo by signing up on this no-frills webpage. Here's word on the game:

Gorescript is a tribute to the best of FPS games and takes place in a pixel universe dominated by relentless monsters looking to destroy you. Grab your pixel-guns and immerse yourself in 18 levels of chaos. Levels are guarded by endless horrors you must face and kill. For a thrilling experience, explore the game in total darkness, your only source of light being your guns blazing! Featuring Masochist and Blackout gameplay modes, Gorescript is packed full of fun and ready for action. Lock and load, baby!

KEY FEATURES:

  • 18 hand crafted levels (2.5D)
  • 6 weapons (5 ranged, 1 melee)
  • 5 difficulty levels, Permadeath and Blackout modes
  • Global leaderboard rankings according to your total performance
  • Secrets are not optional but necessary to upgrade your armory
  • Levels can be finished with or without jumps (Jumps available only when you find the Anti-Grav Boots)

