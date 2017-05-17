Steel Division: Normandy 44 Trailer

|
The Art of Making History is a new trailer from Steel Division: Normandy 44. This offers a look at the upcoming World War II strategy game, and hears from the developers at Eugen Systems, who share thoughts on the project. The audio is a trifle muddy thanks to the background music, so the French accents can make it hard to follow, but the closed caption will offer an English to English translation if this turns out to be a problem. Here's more on the clip:
