Steel Division: Normandy 44 Trailer

[May 17, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - 6 Comments

The Art of Making History is a new trailer from Steel Division: Normandy 44. This offers a look at the upcoming World War II strategy game, and hears from the developers at Eugen Systems, who share thoughts on the project. The audio is a trifle muddy thanks to the background music, so the French accents can make it hard to follow, but the closed caption will offer an English to English translation if this turns out to be a problem. Here's more on the clip:

Two giants of historical strategy put their love of the past on display in Steel Division: Normandy 44. The World War II themed real-time strategy game from Paradox Interactive and Eugen Systems is rooted in a deep appreciation of history and an understanding of the limits and possibilities of games.

In a new behind-the-scenes video from Eugen Systems, Creative Director Alexis Le Dressay and his team expand on the research that went into the development of Steel Division: Normandy 44. Division battlegroups, unit design and map choice are all based on attention to period detail and historical accuracy.

Steel Division: Normandy 44 Trailer
