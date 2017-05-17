Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

HYPERNOVA- Escape from Hadea - Indiegogo. "Combining classic resource
management and civilization building with intuitive tower-defense gameplay,
Hypernova: Escape from Hadea is a charming sci-fi and fantasy RTS with
quirky characters, beautiful planetary design and a healthy dollop of humor.
Coming in July 2017 … There are lots of multi-player, MOBA, MMO, co-op,
strange-op and other online games but this one is just for you. A
story-driven, single-player experience to enjoy!" Also on
Steam Greenlight. Here's the
official website and here's
a trailer.