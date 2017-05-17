Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Knicks draw eighth pick at NBA Draft lottery. Damn has this become a cursed franchise. There's a legend that there was cheating involved in the Knicks getting the Patrick Ewing pick all those years ago, and the article mentions this, saying, "It’s like 32 years of payback for the rumored frozen envelope." I knew it was bad, but they say the team has not managed to move up in the draft lottery once in the 32 years since then. Talk about bad karma. Owie.
R.I.P.: Nicholas Sand, creator of famous 'Orange Sunshine' LSD, has died at 75.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 May 2017, 14:13.
Chatbear Announcements.