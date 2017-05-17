 
Out of the Blue

[May 17, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - 9 Comments

Knicks draw eighth pick at NBA Draft lottery. Damn has this become a cursed franchise. There's a legend that there was cheating involved in the Knicks getting the Patrick Ewing pick all those years ago, and the article mentions this, saying, "It’s like 32 years of payback for the rumored frozen envelope." I knew it was bad, but they say the team has not managed to move up in the draft lottery once in the 32 years since then. Talk about bad karma. Owie.

R.I.P.: Nicholas Sand, creator of famous 'Orange Sunshine' LSD, has died at 75.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Training Race.
Stories: Man sues 'first date from hell' for texting during movie; director chimes in.
What's The Likelihood Of Dying From Too Much Caffeine?
Science: 3-D printed ovaries help mice get pregnant, show promise for fertility treatments.
Remarkably preserved dinosaur fossil.
Media: Honest Trailers - Aliens.
Bear Problem Solved.
How 90s Movies Trained You To Hate Adults.

