Ubisoft Financials Reveal Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2

Ubisoft's Full-Year 2016-17 Sales and Earnings figures are online, reporting a third consecutive year-on-year rise in non-IFRS operating margin, record-high digital revenue and back-catalog sales, saying this reflects "the Group's transformation toward a more profitable and recurring model." This mentions four games from them are planned for the coming year, saying to expect the "exciting returns" of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Crew, and South Park. The Far Cry Twitter account confirms the Far Cry game will be Far Cry 5, offering a Far Cry 5 logo along with a rhetorical question about the next installment in Ubisoft's shooter series: "Are you ready for a hefty dose of new Far Cry adventures?" The only other thing they offer for now is a link to subscribe to the Ubisoft YouTube Channel for future updates. And Polygon notes the Ubisoft Forums have a logo for The Crew 2, saying, "Beyond the road... Stay with us for more high octane thrills!" Here's more on their from the earnings announcement:
