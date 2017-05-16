 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Free Phantom Dust for Win10

[May 16, 2017, 8:03 pm ET] - 2 Comments

The Microsoft Store now offers the re-release of Phantom Dust for Windows 10 as a free download. This offers various improvements over the original console action/strategy game with cross-play support between Windows 10 and Xbox One. Here are more details:

Phantom Dust for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC is a re-release of the original Xbox classic, now returning with full Xbox LIVE support and a host of enhancements, including Xbox Play Anywhere, cross-device multiplayer, achievements, and 16x9 presentation. It features new gameplay enhancements including multiplayer starter decks that let you jump straight into multiplayer, improved frame rate, and adjustments to overall game balance. Experience the cult classic that’s kept a passionate community playing to this day and a unique multiplayer experience that’s never been duplicated.

Phantom Dust is a blend of third-person arena combat and collectable card game. Collect 300 unique skills and build your arsenal of powers, taking them into battle online with up to three other players. You’ll compete in highly-destructible arenas and unleash a wide array of powers and tactics to defeat your enemies, including orbital particle cannons, flaming swords, barriers of ice, flight, cloaking, attack reflection, and many other abilities.

The game features over 15 hours of solo player content through an engaging story that explores the ideas of isolation and faith, and full Xbox Live multiplayer support for up to four players in a variety of match types.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ubisoft Financials Reveal Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2
Free Phantom Dust for Win10
Steam Trading Card Changes
For Honor Season 2: Shadow and Might Released
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Delayed
Empathy: Path of Whispers Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Evening Patches
On Sale
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.