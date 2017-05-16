Free Phantom Dust for Win10

The
Microsoft Store
now offers the re-release of Phantom Dust
for Windows
10 as a free download. This offers various improvements over the original
console action/strategy game with cross-play support between Windows 10 and Xbox
One. Here are more details:
Phantom Dust for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC
is a re-release of the original Xbox classic, now returning with full Xbox LIVE
support and a host of enhancements, including Xbox Play Anywhere, cross-device
multiplayer, achievements, and 16x9 presentation. It features new gameplay
enhancements including multiplayer starter decks that let you jump straight into
multiplayer, improved frame rate, and adjustments to overall game balance.
Experience the cult classic that’s kept a passionate community playing to this
day and a unique multiplayer experience that’s never been duplicated.
Phantom Dust is a blend of third-person arena combat and collectable card game.
Collect 300 unique skills and build your arsenal of powers, taking them into
battle online with up to three other players. You’ll compete in
highly-destructible arenas and unleash a wide array of powers and tactics to
defeat your enemies, including orbital particle cannons, flaming swords,
barriers of ice, flight, cloaking, attack reflection, and many other abilities.
The game features over 15 hours of solo player content through an engaging story
that explores the ideas of isolation and faith, and full Xbox Live multiplayer
support for up to four players in a variety of match types.