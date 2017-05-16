For Honor Season 2: Shadow and Might Released

Season 2 of For Honor starts today, which means a new round of the Faction War as well as two new maps, new gear, and more. Two new Heroes also join the roster for the new season: the Samurai now count the nimble Shinobi among their ranks, while the Knights get the powerful Centurion. Both of the new Heroes are available now for Season Pass owners, while other players will be able to unlock them for 15,000 Steel each starting May 23.