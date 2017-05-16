Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Delayed

There's a
Letter
to ACE COMBAT Fans on the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America website
revealing a delay to Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
, saying this is now
expected to take off in 2018. Here's most of it:
I wanted to take this
opportunity to speak directly to you, our loyal ACE COMBAT fans, and give you a
first-hand update on the launch timing for ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN. The
Project ACES team and I have been working hard on ACE COMBAT 7 and we’re
determined to achieve the vision we have set for the game. In order to reach
that vision, we have decided to move the launch of ACE COMBAT 7 to 2018.
We would have loved to launch ACE COMBAT 7 at the end of 2017 as we originally
intended, but doing so would compromise our goal for the game. We take our art
very seriously and that means we have instead chosen to devote additional time
and effort to perfect and optimize this newest chapter of the ACE COMBAT saga.
The combination of the Unreal 4 Engine and the power of current generation
consoles and PC hardware have literally opened the “skies of opportunity” to us
to develop the best ACE COMBAT experience to-date. At no other time in ACE
COMBAT’s 20+ year history has gaming technology allowed us to deliver the minute
details of flight combat - such as cloud cover and air currents – or give
players a new way to experience dogfights and attack sorties through hardware
such as the new PlayStation VR.