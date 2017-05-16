Empathy: Path of Whispers Released

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Pixel Night announce the release
Developer
Pixel Night and publisher Iceberg Interactive announce the release of their
first-person adventure game, Empathy: Path of Whispers. Players can now purchase
this surreal and atmospheric experience at a SRP of $19.99, through Steam and
other digital retailers. To celebrate, Empathy: Path of Whispers will have a 20%
discount for the week of launch.
In addition, the soundtrack to Empathy: Path of Whispers, composed by Nicolai
Patricio and featuring 16 tracks, is available as free downloadable content
through Steam.
“With Empathy we set out to seamlessly integrate environmental narrative
storytelling into a first-person adventure game.” says Anton Pustovoyt, lead
developer at Pixel Night. “You actively need to find, decipher and experience
memories left behind by people long gone, in order to unlock the secrets and
mysteries of this strange and monumental world that once was. As a player you’ll
be led through a rabbit hole and end up more curious than Alice was.”
Pustovoyt continues: “We especially focused on building Empathy’s surreal world,
creating multiple areas with a distinct look and feel to get lost in. We want
our player to feel charmed, unsettled, intrigued, haunted by their own theories
of what could’ve happened. Experiencing a beautiful and evocative environment
that’s completely and utterly devoid of life is something we sought to highlight
and, hopefully, accomplished with Empathy: Path of Whispers.”
In Empathy: Path of Whispers, players must explore a seemingly abandoned world
through the emotions and memories of the people who once inhabited it, trying to
restore the world’s lost balance as you journey through its past. With a strong
focus on storytelling and exploration, players will find themselves in a strange
world created from people’s emotions and memories, which can be manipulated and
explored. Those lost memories are the key to rebuilding the crumbling world back
to its former state, discovering its mysterious past and halting an impending
apocalypse. Through its innovative narrative mechanics, the game will challenge
the player to explore and gain an understanding of the weird world they are
traveling through.