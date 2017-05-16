 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Empathy: Path of Whispers Released

[May 16, 2017, 8:02 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Pixel Night announce the release of Empathy: Path of Whispers, a first-person adventure game for Windows. This is available on Steam with a 20% launch discount, and they are also offering the game's soundtrack as free DLC. A launch trailer for this came out a couple of weeks ago, offering a look at the game world, which they describe as surreal. Here's the announcement:

Developer Pixel Night and publisher Iceberg Interactive announce the release of their first-person adventure game, Empathy: Path of Whispers. Players can now purchase this surreal and atmospheric experience at a SRP of $19.99, through Steam and other digital retailers. To celebrate, Empathy: Path of Whispers will have a 20% discount for the week of launch.

In addition, the soundtrack to Empathy: Path of Whispers, composed by Nicolai Patricio and featuring 16 tracks, is available as free downloadable content through Steam.

“With Empathy we set out to seamlessly integrate environmental narrative storytelling into a first-person adventure game.” says Anton Pustovoyt, lead developer at Pixel Night. “You actively need to find, decipher and experience memories left behind by people long gone, in order to unlock the secrets and mysteries of this strange and monumental world that once was. As a player you’ll be led through a rabbit hole and end up more curious than Alice was.”

Pustovoyt continues: “We especially focused on building Empathy’s surreal world, creating multiple areas with a distinct look and feel to get lost in. We want our player to feel charmed, unsettled, intrigued, haunted by their own theories of what could’ve happened. Experiencing a beautiful and evocative environment that’s completely and utterly devoid of life is something we sought to highlight and, hopefully, accomplished with Empathy: Path of Whispers.”

In Empathy: Path of Whispers, players must explore a seemingly abandoned world through the emotions and memories of the people who once inhabited it, trying to restore the world’s lost balance as you journey through its past. With a strong focus on storytelling and exploration, players will find themselves in a strange world created from people’s emotions and memories, which can be manipulated and explored. Those lost memories are the key to rebuilding the crumbling world back to its former state, discovering its mysterious past and halting an impending apocalypse. Through its innovative narrative mechanics, the game will challenge the player to explore and gain an understanding of the weird world they are traveling through.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ubisoft Financials Reveal Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2
Free Phantom Dust for Win10
Steam Trading Card Changes
For Honor Season 2: Shadow and Might Released
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Delayed
Empathy: Path of Whispers Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Evening Patches
On Sale
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.