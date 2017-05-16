Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Announced

Slitherine and Black Lab Games announce Battlestar Galactica Deadlock,
a space combat game coming to Windows and consoles this summer. To be clear this
is a rush to cash in on the 2004 version of the sci-fi TV series, not the 1978
original. Here's an
announcement trailer, and here are the details:
Slitherine and Black
Lab Games, in partnership with Universal Brand Development, are thrilled to
announce the upcoming release of Battlestar Galactica Deadlock™ available on PC
and consoles this summer. In the exciting new game, based on the award winning
sci-fi universe produced by Universal Cable Productions and aired on SYFY for
four seasons, created by Glen A. Larson, players will be able to build their
fleet, fight tactical battles, and strategically defend the Twelve Colonies
during the First Cylon War.
"Everyone at Black Lab Games is a big fan of Battlestar Galactica", said Paul
Turbett, managing director of the development studio. “Our main goal is to give
the vast community of fans and followers a game that is deeply rooted in the
franchise’s values. We are creating a game that tells new stories, but with
familiar places, events and characters. And all of it will be captured in the
depth that our strategy game will offer".
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock is a deep strategy game that also features a
strong narrative with an extensive cast of characters, both new and from the
existing lore. Fans will find all their favorite ships from Vipers, Raptors and
Battlestars, to Cylon Raiders and Basestars, in addition to a brand-new range of
ships designed exclusively for the game.
"Battlestar Galactica Deadlock is one of the most exciting projects we have ever
worked on", said JD McNeil, Chairman of the Slitherine group. "The Battlestar
Galactica universe has an incredibly loyal following and very high expectations.
As a publisher, we understand what it means to work on a project that has to
please a specific audience while delivering a deep strategic experience".
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock is set to release this summer on PC, Xbox One and
PlayStation 4. Check out the official product page for further information and
to keep up-to-date with all future announcements.