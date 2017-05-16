MS Planning Mixed Reality, Cross-Platform MMOG

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Microsoft seems to be planning an entry into the MMO space using "mixed reality" (VR and AR) headsets. This is revealed via a Microsoft Careers listing that indicates this will support Windows and Xbox users in the same space (thanks Road to VR via Slashdot via Ant). This may be more about socializing than playing, as word is, this will involve "immersive social systems and experiences." Here's more from the posting:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 May 2017, 14:17.
Chatbear Announcements.