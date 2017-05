MS Planning Mixed Reality, Cross-Platform MMOG

Do you love MMOs? Are you excited about Virtual Reality? Would you like every Xbox user to experience your design every time they use it? We are embarking on a bold charter and need your help us take the next step. The Xbox Mixed Reality team is looking for an experienced senior design manager with deep expertise and passion around crafting immersive social systems and experiences. We’re looking to build a massively social gaming and entertainment experience for both the PC and the console. Here is an opportunity to join a fun and collaborative team that experiments with the latest toys, works with state of the art tech, and crafts the future of entertainment.

Microsoft seems to be planning an entry into the MMO space using "mixed reality" (VR and AR) headsets. This is revealed via a Microsoft Careers listing that indicates this will support Windows and Xbox users in the same space (thanks Road to VR via Slashdot via Ant ). This may be more about socializing than playing, as word is, this will involve "immersive social systems and experiences." Here's more from the posting: