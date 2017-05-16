 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

MS Planning Mixed Reality, Cross-Platform MMOG

[May 16, 2017, 09:18 am ET] - 11 Comments

Microsoft seems to be planning an entry into the MMO space using "mixed reality" (VR and AR) headsets. This is revealed via a Microsoft Careers listing that indicates this will support Windows and Xbox users in the same space (thanks Road to VR via Slashdot via Ant). This may be more about socializing than playing, as word is, this will involve "immersive social systems and experiences." Here's more from the posting:

Do you love MMOs? Are you excited about Virtual Reality? Would you like every Xbox user to experience your design every time they use it? We are embarking on a bold charter and need your help us take the next step. The Xbox Mixed Reality team is looking for an experienced senior design manager with deep expertise and passion around crafting immersive social systems and experiences. We’re looking to build a massively social gaming and entertainment experience for both the PC and the console. Here is an opportunity to join a fun and collaborative team that experiments with the latest toys, works with state of the art tech, and crafts the future of entertainment.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Announced
MS Planning Mixed Reality, Cross-Platform MMOG
Dreadnought Open Beta
Sundered Trailer
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
The Surge Released
NASCAR Heat 2 Announced
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Announced
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands: Fallen Ghosts Nears 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.