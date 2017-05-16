 
Dreadnought Open Beta

[May 16, 2017, 09:18 am ET] - 2 Comments

Open beta testing of Dreadnought is getting underway today, offering the chance to play this multiplayer spaceship combat game. This is a soft launch, as this is a free-to-play game, and the optional ship and cosmetic purchases are already underway. This FAQ has all the details and the open beta trailer features a cinematic look, though no gameplay. Here are some details:

Open beta introduces Ixion, Dreadnought’s biggest map yet. Situated in space 60,000 kilometers above Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, this new battleground forces players to maneuver around the colossal orbital ring that dominates its center. Narrow gaps within the superstructure allow ships to cross from one side to the other, but players must be wary of what dangers lurk on the other side. Open beta also adds night variations for two existing maps: Rings of Saturn and Red Sands.

Dreadnought puts players in command of massive capital ships on the front lines of tactical team battles across a variety of competitive online multiplayer modes. Captains must master their vessels and work together to succeed, utilizing their team’s strengths while exploiting the enemy’s weaknesses. There are more than 50 playable ships, spread across five distinct classes, that players can choose from to build their fleets. From close-quarters combat to long-range assault and strategic support, each vessel is designed to bring unique specializations to the fight and can be further customized with an array of weapons, modules, coatings and decals.

