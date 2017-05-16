Dreadnought Open Beta

|
|
Open beta testing of Dreadnought is getting underway today, offering the chance to play this multiplayer spaceship combat game. This is a soft launch, as this is a free-to-play game, and the optional ship and cosmetic purchases are already underway. This FAQ has all the details and the open beta trailer features a cinematic look, though no gameplay. Here are some details:
