Sundered Trailer

[May 16, 2017, 09:18 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new "Resist" trailer from Sundered shows off this upcoming crowdfunded platformer from Jotun developer Thunder Lotus Games. The clip features gameplay, as it "showcases dramatic footage from Sundered's heretofore unseen first gameplay region and boss fight." Closed beta testing will begin today, so if you backed the project, keep an eye out for their email on how to join in, and of course, stock up on sundered tomatoes. Here's word:

​ Thunder Lotus Games has kicked off the Closed Beta phase for ​Sundered ​with a dramatic new trailer, titled “Resist”, revealed by Sony today. Showcasing footage from the highly anticipated action-horror game’s heretofore unseen first gameplay region and spectacular boss fight, ​Sundered ​’s Resist trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse at the content awaiting the game’s Beta players this week.

The ​Sundered ​Resist Trailer can be viewed at ​https://youtu.be/KXZ2hIm_rOM

The Resist trailer juxtaposes background narration from General Waters, a fallen military leader from the ​Sundered’s ​Valkyrie faction, and images of the protagonist, Eshe, exploring the game’s first areas and confronting its foes. The trailer builds to a reveal ​Sundered ​’s stirring first boss fight a

Continue here to read the full story.

