Sundered Trailer

​ Thunder Lotus Games has kicked off the Closed Beta phase for ​Sundered ​with a dramatic new trailer, titled “Resist”, revealed by Sony today. Showcasing footage from the highly anticipated action-horror game’s heretofore unseen first gameplay region and spectacular boss fight, ​Sundered ​’s Resist trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse at the content awaiting the game’s Beta players this week.



The ​Sundered ​Resist Trailer can be viewed at ​https://youtu.be/KXZ2hIm_rOM



The Resist trailer juxtaposes background narration from General Waters, a fallen military leader from the ​Sundered’s ​Valkyrie faction, and images of the protagonist, Eshe, exploring the game’s first areas and confronting its foes. The trailer builds to a reveal ​Sundered ​’s stirring first boss fight a