The Surge Released

[May 15, 2017, 8:51 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Steam News announces the release of The Surge, a Windows action/RPG for Windows featuring mechanized combat with high-tech exoskeletons. The game's launch trailer that came out last week offers a look at gameplay, and Steam offers this description:

A catastrophic event has knocked you out during the first day on the job… you wake up equipped with a heavy-grade exoskeleton, in a destroyed section of the complex. Robots gone haywire, insane augmented co-workers and rogue AI - everything wants you dead.

Defy deadly enemies and huge bosses in tight, visceral melee combat. Target and slice specific limbs off your foes, with a next-gen loot system where you loot what you dismember. Equip, upgrade and craft new weapons and armors sliced from enemies, and make yourself stronger through a fresh take on leveling-up.

