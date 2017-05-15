NASCAR Heat 2 Announced

704Games and NASCAR announce NASCAR Heat 2, a new arcade stock car racing game
coming to Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 12th. This is a
sequel to last year's NASCAR Heat Evolution, which sort of sounds like the title
of a sequel in the first place. A NASCAR Heat 2 website is
online, touting a vote for the driver that will be on the game's cover, and
promising more details soon.
This
video promotes this cover competition, which follows the NASCAR sponsor
everything philosophy by carrying a Toyota tie-in. Here's word:
NASCAR
Heat 2 builds on the core experience of its predecessor, NASCAR Heat Evolution,
with advancements from returning developer Monster Games. These improvements
include enhanced online multiplayer, a deeper career mode, track updates,
additional drivers and other features in line with the 2017 NASCAR-sanctioned
national series formats.
“We’re excited to continue our relationship with Monster Games for NASCAR Heat
2,” said Paul Brooks, CEO of 704Games. “This new game will have a very different
look and an enhanced overall experience that reflects the insights of actual
NASCAR drivers. Over the coming months, we’ll announce additional new features
that we believe will really excite our fans.”
“NASCAR Heat 2 improves on the strong racing foundation established in NASCAR
Heat Evolution,” said Richard Garcia, President of Monster Games. “We added a
slew of new features designed to take NASCAR games back to their roots, while
delivering an authentic racing experience for fans.”
704Games is again working with Toyota, an Official NASCAR Partner, for a new
cover athlete competition. From now until Friday, May 19, fans can vote at
www.NASCARHeat.com/CoverRace
for the two Toyota drivers they want to see go head-to-head to be the face of
NASCAR Heat 2. The first of these finalists to finish Stage 2 at the Monster
Energy All-Star Race™ on May 20 will become the cover athlete for NASCAR Heat 2.
This is the second year 704Games and Toyota have partnered to offer additional
racing content to elevate the in-game experience.
“The inaugural Monster Energy All-Star Race is going to be one of the most
entertaining weekends of the year,” Brooks concluded. “Being featured on the
cover of a video game is an honor for any athlete. Teaming up with a
forward-thinking partner like Toyota for the NASCAR Heat 2 Toyota Cover Race is
a thrilling addition to up the stakes of the weekend and increase fan
involvement.”