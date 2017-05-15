 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

NASCAR Heat 2 Announced

[May 15, 2017, 8:51 pm ET] - Post a Comment

704Games and NASCAR announce NASCAR Heat 2, a new arcade stock car racing game coming to Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 12th. This is a sequel to last year's NASCAR Heat Evolution, which sort of sounds like the title of a sequel in the first place. A NASCAR Heat 2 website is online, touting a vote for the driver that will be on the game's cover, and promising more details soon. This video promotes this cover competition, which follows the NASCAR sponsor everything philosophy by carrying a Toyota tie-in. Here's word:

NASCAR Heat 2 builds on the core experience of its predecessor, NASCAR Heat Evolution, with advancements from returning developer Monster Games. These improvements include enhanced online multiplayer, a deeper career mode, track updates, additional drivers and other features in line with the 2017 NASCAR-sanctioned national series formats.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with Monster Games for NASCAR Heat 2,” said Paul Brooks, CEO of 704Games. “This new game will have a very different look and an enhanced overall experience that reflects the insights of actual NASCAR drivers. Over the coming months, we’ll announce additional new features that we believe will really excite our fans.”

“NASCAR Heat 2 improves on the strong racing foundation established in NASCAR Heat Evolution,” said Richard Garcia, President of Monster Games. “We added a slew of new features designed to take NASCAR games back to their roots, while delivering an authentic racing experience for fans.”

704Games is again working with Toyota, an Official NASCAR Partner, for a new cover athlete competition. From now until Friday, May 19, fans can vote at www.NASCARHeat.com/CoverRace for the two Toyota drivers they want to see go head-to-head to be the face of NASCAR Heat 2. The first of these finalists to finish Stage 2 at the Monster Energy All-Star Race™ on May 20 will become the cover athlete for NASCAR Heat 2. This is the second year 704Games and Toyota have partnered to offer additional racing content to elevate the in-game experience.

“The inaugural Monster Energy All-Star Race is going to be one of the most entertaining weekends of the year,” Brooks concluded. “Being featured on the cover of a video game is an honor for any athlete. Teaming up with a forward-thinking partner like Toyota for the NASCAR Heat 2 Toyota Cover Race is a thrilling addition to up the stakes of the weekend and increase fan involvement.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
The Surge Released
NASCAR Heat 2 Announced
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Announced
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands: Fallen Ghosts Nears
Hacktag Open Beta
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Linux Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai This Week
Production Line Video Diary
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.