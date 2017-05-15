LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Announced

WBIE, TT Games, the LEGO Group, Marvel Entertainment, and probably Stan Lee
announceLEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, the upcoming sequel to LEGO Marvel Super
Heroes, the brick and comic-inspired adventure game. This is coming to Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 14th and closer to the holidays for
Nintendo Switch. A new
official teaser trailer offers a look at what to expect, and here are some
details:
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group and Marvel
Entertainment today announced LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2, an all-new, original
adventure and sequel to the smash hit, LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes. Bringing
together iconic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains from different eras and
realities, along with signature LEGO humor, the latest epic adventure from TT
Games transports players into a cosmic battle across a myriad of Marvel
locations ripped from time and space into the incredible open hub world of
Chronopolis. LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 will be available starting November 14,
2017 for PlayStation®4, Xbox One®, and PC. The game will be released for
Nintendo Switch™ this holiday.
“With a completely original branching storyline, LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
introduces amazing new gameplay features, including the ability for characters
to manipulate time and a four-player competitive Super Hero battling mode,” said
Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. “With a huge array of brand new
characters from the Marvel Universe, including old favorites in new guises, this
game is sure to thrill both LEGO and Marvel fans, as well as newcomers to the
series.”
“The LEGO Group is delighted to continue the stories of the legendary Marvel
characters in a new LEGO adventure,” said Sean McEvoy, VP Digital Games, The
LEGO Group. “Fans young and old will love playing through this all-new cosmic
saga spanning the Marvel Universe as seen through the LEGO lens.”
“As we look to bring amazing games to Marvel fans of all ages, we’ve teamed up
yet again with our incredible partners at LEGO, Warner Bros. Interactive
Entertainment and TT Games,” said Jay Ong, SVP, Games & Innovation, Marvel
Entertainment. “LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 brings characters from across
Marvel’s history into an original story told in a way that only LEGO games can,
offering hours of epic gameplay.”
Players will go head-to-head with the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror in an
epic battle across Chronopolis, from Ancient Egypt and The Old West to Sakaar
and New York City in 2099. Along the way, gamers will be able to take control of
a host of iconic characters, from Cowboy Captain America from the past to
Spider-Man 2099 from the future along with Thor, Hulk, the Guardians of the
Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Green Goblin, and dozens
of other Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains.
Packed with entertaining LEGO humor for fans of all ages, LEGO® Marvel Super
Heroes 2 features a four player multiplayer mode, allowing friends and family to
play competitively or cooperatively as a team.