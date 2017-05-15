 
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands: Fallen Ghosts Nears

[May 15, 2017, 8:51 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Ubisoft announces the Fallen Ghosts expansion for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands is soon coming to the first person shooter. This will come to season pass owners on all platforms on May 30th, and will go on sale separately a week after that. There are details and screenshots on UbiBlog. The announcement includes other details on what this will include. Here's a bit:

Fallen Ghosts takes place after the fall of the Santa Blanca Cartel. With Unidad’s military force unable to maintain control over Bolivia, the country is in a state of civil war. To help restore order, the Unidad enlists cartel members, veterans, mercenaries and criminals from various nearby countries as volunteers. Together, they form a new brutal special unit, Los Extranjeros, which is ordered to track and eliminate all American agents.

In this chaotic situation, the Ghosts have one last mission: evacuate the last CIA members and American civilians remaining in the country. Shot down enroute to their mission, the Ghosts find themselves in the middle of the jungle, without external support, facing deadly enemies equipped with the latest gear and technology. These dangerous elite soldiers are separated into four distinct classes:

  • Armoured: Equipped with heavy bulletproof plates, they are especially threatening in close combat.
  • Elite Sniper: Geared up with an advanced movement detector, these Elite Snipers are able to spot far away targets, and never miss their shot.
  • Jammer: With a jamming antenna directly in their backpack, they are able to neutralise drones and interfere with all electronic equipment.
  • Covert Ops: Equipped with a new prototype cloaking device, that makes them almost invisible, and a powerful crossbow, they give a new meaning to the word “Ghost.”

