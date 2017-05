Hacktag Open Beta

Hacktag has already won multiple industry awards for its promising and original gameplay. Itís a 2-player cooperative experience, available in both split screen and online mode, in which one person taking on the role of a hacker while the other is the field agent. Stealth is key for both players as they work together to successfully complete industrial espionage missions. With each objective, Hacktag wants to ensure players feel like the heroes from all the best and greatest heist movies, itís Mission impossible meets Keep talking and nobody explodes.

Developer Piece of Cake Studios is now offering open beta access to, their co-op stealth infiltration game. This gives a hands-on preview of the game's early access, which is expected to come to Steam on June 1st. You can sign up for the beta on this page and get a look at alpha gameplay footage in this trailer . Here's a description of the game: