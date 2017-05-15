Hacktag Open Beta

|
Developer Piece of Cake Studios is now offering open beta access to Hacktag, their co-op stealth infiltration game. This gives a hands-on preview of the game's early access, which is expected to come to Steam on June 1st. You can sign up for the beta on this page and get a look at alpha gameplay footage in this trailer. Here's a description of the game:
