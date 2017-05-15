 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Hacktag Open Beta

[May 15, 2017, 8:51 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Developer Piece of Cake Studios is now offering open beta access to Hacktag, their co-op stealth infiltration game. This gives a hands-on preview of the game's early access, which is expected to come to Steam on June 1st. You can sign up for the beta on this page and get a look at alpha gameplay footage in this trailer. Here's a description of the game:

Hacktag has already won multiple industry awards for its promising and original gameplay. It’s a 2-player cooperative experience, available in both split screen and online mode, in which one person taking on the role of a hacker while the other is the field agent. Stealth is key for both players as they work together to successfully complete industrial espionage missions. With each objective, Hacktag wants to ensure players feel like the heroes from all the best and greatest heist movies, it’s Mission impossible meets Keep talking and nobody explodes.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
The Surge Released
NASCAR Heat 2 Announced
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Announced
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands: Fallen Ghosts Nears
Hacktag Open Beta
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Linux Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai This Week
Production Line Video Diary
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.