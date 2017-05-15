Hacktag Open Beta

Hacktag has already won multiple industry awards for its promising and original gameplay. It’s a 2-player cooperative experience, available in both split screen and online mode, in which one person taking on the role of a hacker while the other is the field agent. Stealth is key for both players as they work together to successfully complete industrial espionage missions. With each objective, Hacktag wants to ensure players feel like the heroes from all the best and greatest heist movies, it’s Mission impossible meets Keep talking and nobody explodes.