Linux Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai This Week

Feral Interactive today announced that the historical strategy games Total War: SHOGUN 2 and the standalone expansion Total War: SHOGUN 2 – Fall of the Samurai will be released for Linux on 23rd May. Developed by Creative Assembly™ and published by SEGA® for Windows, these are the latest instalments in the critically-acclaimed Total War series to be brought to Linux by Feral, following Empire, Medieval II and Total War: WARHAMMER.



Total War: SHOGUN 2 places the series’ celebrated gameplay elements of real-time battle tactics and turn-based political strategy against the dramatic backdrop of the Sengoku, or 'Warring States' period of 16th century Japan. As leader of one of nine competing clans, players will attempt to dominate Japan and become shogun, unifying the country under one undisputed ruler.



Set in the 19th century, Total War: SHOGUN 2 – Fall of the Samurai thrusts players into a struggle for the soul of Japan as isolationist Imperial forces clash with those loyal to the more outward-looking shogunate. Players will choose a side and deploy their mastery of tactics and strategy as industrialised warfare, railways and urgent political upheaval reshape the country as it hurtles into a turbulent modern age.



Multiplayer features online battles, co-operative campaigns, and “Avatar Conquest” mode, in which players team up to form clans and fight alongside their allies to claim territories on unique campaign maps. Online multiplayer will be Linux vs Linux upon launch, and Feral is working on a patch that will enable macOS vs Linux in the near future.



Both games will be available as premium versions, the Total War: SHOGUN 2 Collection and the Total War: SHOGUN 2 – Fall of the Samurai Collection, which will contain all additional content for each game. The Collections will be released alongside the base games on 23rd May.



“Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai use their historical source material to present players with exciting strategic challenges,” said David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive. “Whether they’re mastering authentic samurai battle tactics or keeping up with the fast-advancing military technology of the 19th century, players will need skill, ingenuity and daring to prevail.”