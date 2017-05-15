Linux Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai This Week

Feral Interactive announces Linux users can expect the release of Linux
editions of Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Total War: SHOGUN 2 – Fall of the Samurai on
May 23rd. Though this is just a week from tomorrow, they say system requirements
will be confirmed closer to release, and they add that they are working on a
patch which will allow cross-platform play between this version and their
previously released OS X edition. The
release trailer was
first released a few weeks ago, and you can read about the games on Feral's
SHOGUN 2
website and
Fall of
the Samurai website. Here are the details, including word that
there will be deluxe editions of each release with additional content:
Feral Interactive today announced that the historical strategy games
Total War: SHOGUN 2 and the standalone expansion Total War: SHOGUN 2 – Fall of
the Samurai will be released for Linux on 23rd May. Developed by Creative
Assembly™ and published by SEGA® for Windows, these are the latest instalments
in the critically-acclaimed Total War series to be brought to Linux by Feral,
following Empire, Medieval II and Total War: WARHAMMER.
Total War: SHOGUN 2 places the series’ celebrated gameplay elements of real-time
battle tactics and turn-based political strategy against the dramatic backdrop
of the Sengoku, or 'Warring States' period of 16th century Japan. As leader of
one of nine competing clans, players will attempt to dominate Japan and become
shogun, unifying the country under one undisputed ruler.
Set in the 19th century, Total War: SHOGUN 2 – Fall of the Samurai thrusts
players into a struggle for the soul of Japan as isolationist Imperial forces
clash with those loyal to the more outward-looking shogunate. Players will
choose a side and deploy their mastery of tactics and strategy as industrialised
warfare, railways and urgent political upheaval reshape the country as it
hurtles into a turbulent modern age.
Multiplayer features online battles, co-operative campaigns, and “Avatar
Conquest” mode, in which players team up to form clans and fight alongside their
allies to claim territories on unique campaign maps. Online multiplayer will be
Linux vs Linux upon launch, and Feral is working on a patch that will enable
macOS vs Linux in the near future.
Both games will be available as premium versions, the Total War: SHOGUN 2
Collection and the Total War: SHOGUN 2 – Fall of the Samurai Collection, which
will contain all additional content for each game. The Collections will be
released alongside the base games on 23rd May.
“Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai use their historical source
material to present players with exciting strategic challenges,” said David
Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive. “Whether they’re mastering
authentic samurai battle tactics or keeping up with the fast-advancing military
technology of the 19th century, players will need skill, ingenuity and daring to
prevail.”