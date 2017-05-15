 
Production Line Video Diary

[May 15, 2017, 09:07 am ET] - Post a Comment

Cliffski's Blog now offers video developer blog #27 from Production Line, explaining that this will be the last such diary before the strategy management game launches into early access, which is expected to happen Thursday. Here's word:

This is an in-development PC isometric management/strategy/tycoon game coming some time in 2017. Its is effectively 'car factory tycoon', and the player has the role of designing a giant car factory, working to bring down the cost, and up the production of modern cars.

