 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

U.K. Sales Charts

[May 15, 2017, 09:07 am ET] - Post a Comment

Football Manager 2017 kicks Prey out of the top spot on the top 30 chart of the 30 bestselling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending May 13th. Arkane's shooter drops to number three while The Sims 4 stays put at number two. On the all platforms top 40 chart Prey invades the top spot, driving Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to number three. Here's how they explain all the activity:

Bethesda’s ‘Prey’ snatches the No1 position for the All Formats Chart in its second week from Nintendo’s Switch ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ which drops to No3.

It is the first time since W25 2016 that Bethesda has hit No1 in the All Formats Chart with ‘Doom’. ‘GTA V’ climbs 1 place to No2, while Ubisoft’s ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ re-enters the top 10 after briefly missing out last week, climbing from No11 to No8. ‘Fifa 17’ rises to No4, as ‘Rocket League’ moves up 1 place from No6 to complete the top 5. Activision Blizzard have 3 titles in the charts this week, with ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops III’ jumping to No20, ‘Overwatch’ at No12 and finally ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ at No7.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Linux Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai This Week
Production Line Video Diary
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Steam Summer Sale on June 22?
Alan Wake Sunset Sale Underway
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Tech Bits 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.