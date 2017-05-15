Bethesda’s ‘Prey’ snatches the No1 position for the All Formats Chart in its second week from Nintendo’s Switch ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ which drops to No3.



It is the first time since W25 2016 that Bethesda has hit No1 in the All Formats Chart with ‘Doom’. ‘GTA V’ climbs 1 place to No2, while Ubisoft’s ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ re-enters the top 10 after briefly missing out last week, climbing from No11 to No8. ‘Fifa 17’ rises to No4, as ‘Rocket League’ moves up 1 place from No6 to complete the top 5. Activision Blizzard have 3 titles in the charts this week, with ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops III’ jumping to No20, ‘Overwatch’ at No12 and finally ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ at No7.