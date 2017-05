Bethesda’s ‘Prey’ snatches the No1 position for the All Formats Chart in its second week from Nintendo’s Switch ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ which drops to No3.



It is the first time since W25 2016 that Bethesda has hit No1 in the All Formats Chart with ‘Doom’. ‘GTA V’ climbs 1 place to No2, while Ubisoft’s ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ re-enters the top 10 after briefly missing out last week, climbing from No11 to No8. ‘Fifa 17’ rises to No4, as ‘Rocket League’ moves up 1 place from No6 to complete the top 5. Activision Blizzard have 3 titles in the charts this week, with ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops III’ jumping to No20, ‘Overwatch’ at No12 and finally ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ at No7.

kicksout of the top spot on the top 30 chart of the 30 bestselling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending May 13th. Arkane's shooter drops to number three whilestays put at number two. On the all platforms top 40 chart Prey invades the top spot, drivingto number three. Here's how they explain all the activity