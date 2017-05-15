Out of the Blue

|
R.I.P.: Powers Boothe dead: Tombstone, Deadwood star dies at 68. So long to one of the cast that made the western series such an instant classic. Cy Tolliver was just one of the great heavies he brought to life with seeming effortlessness.
