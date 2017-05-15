 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
United Kingdom 06/02

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[May 15, 2017, 09:06 am ET] - 2 Comments

R.I.P.: Powers Boothe dead: Tombstone, Deadwood star dies at 68. So long to one of the cast that made the western series such an instant classic. Cy Tolliver was just one of the great heavies he brought to life with seeming effortlessness.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: The Last Survivors.
Story: Parked BMWs bursting into flames leave owners with questions. Thanks HARDOCP.
Science: SpaceX Will Launch Its 1st Flight for Inmarsat Tonight: Watch It Live.
Media: Alien: Covenant - Rick and Morty.
Mixing Colors Of Silicone.
Chinese Police Officer Serving and Protecting.
The Funnies: The Periodic Table of Half-Life.
5 Gaming Problems Today's Kids Will Never Understand.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Linux Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai This Week
Production Line Video Diary
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Steam Summer Sale on June 22?
Alan Wake Sunset Sale Underway
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Tech Bits 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.