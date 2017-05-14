Steam Summer Sale on June 22?

|

A post on reddit claims to leak an exclusive Steamworks secret in revealing a June 22nd start date for this year's Steam Summer Sale (thanks PCGamesN). This is unconfirmed, but it won't be a big surprise if it turns out to be accurate, as a bunch of the dates for Steam's big seasonal sales have leaked early over the past few years.
