Alan Wake Sunset Sale Underway

[May 14, 2017, 11:50 am ET] - 2 Comments

As mentioned Friday, Alan Wake will be removed from sale tomorrow due to a music licensing issue. Remedy Entertainment says they hope to return this soon, but do not have any definitive plans for this. The game will remain the property of all who buy it, however, so their promised sunset sale is now underway on GOG.com and Steam, where the game is a whopping 90% off. Here's word on the game:

When the wife of the best-selling writer Alan Wake disappears on their vacation, his search turns up pages from a thriller he doesn’t even remember writing. A Dark Presence stalks the small town of Bright Falls, pushing Wake to the brink of sanity in his fight to unravel the mystery and save his love.

Presented in the style of a TV series, Alan Wake features the trademark Remedy storytelling and pulse-pounding action sequences. As players dive deeper and deeper into the mystery, they’ll face overwhelming odds, plot twists, and cliffhangers. It’s only by mastering the Fight With Light combat mechanic that they can stay one step ahead of the darkness that spreads across Bright Falls.

With the body of an action game and the mind of a psychological thriller, Alan Wake’s intense atmosphere, deep and multilayered story, and exceptionally tense combat sequences provide players with an entertaining and original gaming experience.

