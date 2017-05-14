Alan Wake Sunset Sale Underway

|
As mentioned Friday, Alan Wake will be removed from sale tomorrow due to a music licensing issue. Remedy Entertainment says they hope to return this soon, but do not have any definitive plans for this. The game will remain the property of all who buy it, however, so their promised sunset sale is now underway on GOG.com and Steam, where the game is a whopping 90% off. Here's word on the game:
