Steam Top 10

[May 14, 2017, 11:50 am ET] - 5 Comments

Valve reports the following nine games were the bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Prey
  3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  4. DOOM
  5. DARK SOULS III
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  8. Dead Cells
  9. Stellaris
  10. Stellaris: Utopia

