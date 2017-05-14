 
Out of the Blue

[May 14, 2017, 11:49 am ET] - 4 Comments

Happy Mother's Day! It seems the Gunnar-man failed to get a gift for MrsBlue, so I think it's going to fall on me. I wonder if there's anything suitable at the gas station?

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Road Of Heroes.
Story: Sears demise turning into challenge for Lampert's Seritage.
Science: Learning the rules of antibiotics to make old drugs work on new bugs.
New Ebola Outbreak In Congo- Can Vaccines Prevent An Epidemic?
Media: Amazon Echo - SNL.
It’s Technically a Meal.
How Uncle Owen Killed Darth Maul - Star Wars Explained.
The Funnies: At it with Akbar « EXTRALIFE. Thanks The Flying Penguin.

