Binding of Isaac Designer Teases Next Game

this booster also features my first attempt at angel room balancing, tell me how you like it.

and it also features something else little… or large i cant remember.



anyway i hope you guys dig this booster, there is more to come just hold tight and we will eventually get in to a smoother groove.

on a side note not many of you know this but Tyler and i have been in crunch mode for the past 3 months trying to finish this secret project. we are coming close to announcing it and its release date, so keep and eye out for it, i dont want to spoil the fun yet but i can say this.

its hard, its weird, its personal, its has amazing controls, its a totally new unannounced IP and its easily one of the largest games ive ever made level wise.