 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Binding of Isaac Designer Teases Next Game

[May 13, 2017, 1:49 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Binding of Isaac website has details on a bunch of new booster content now available for this indie roguelike (thanks Kotaku). Designer Edmund McMillen also uses the update to tease his next project, calling this unannounced new IP is "easily one of the largest games" he's ever made, "level wise." Here's the update, apologies to E. E. Cummings:

this booster also features my first attempt at angel room balancing, tell me how you like it.
and it also features something else little… or large i cant remember.

anyway i hope you guys dig this booster, there is more to come just hold tight and we will eventually get in to a smoother groove.
on a side note not many of you know this but Tyler and i have been in crunch mode for the past 3 months trying to finish this secret project. we are coming close to announcing it and its release date, so keep and eye out for it, i dont want to spoil the fun yet but i can say this.
its hard, its weird, its personal, its has amazing controls, its a totally new unannounced IP and its easily one of the largest games ive ever made level wise.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Binding of Isaac Designer Teases Next Game
Darksiders 3 Video Interview
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Alan Wake Sunset Sale
Heroes of the Storm Map Rotations Coming
Euro Truck Simulator 2: Heavy Cargo Pack Released
Endless Space 2 eXpand Trailer
DiRT 4 Trailer
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.