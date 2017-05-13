Darksiders 3 Video Interview

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
IGN offers a video interview for Darksiders 3, offering the first gameplay footage from the upcoming hack-and-slash action/RPG (thanks PCGamesN). Word is: "Gunfire Games President David Adams sits down with our own Alanah Pearce to dissect every little detail from the first gameplay reveal of the beloved Zelda-like."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 May 2017, 00:55.
Chatbear Announcements.