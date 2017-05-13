 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Darksiders 3 Video Interview

[May 13, 2017, 1:49 pm ET] - Post a Comment

IGN offers a video interview for Darksiders 3, offering the first gameplay footage from the upcoming hack-and-slash action/RPG (thanks PCGamesN). Word is: "Gunfire Games President David Adams sits down with our own Alanah Pearce to dissect every little detail from the first gameplay reveal of the beloved Zelda-like."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Binding of Isaac Designer Teases Next Game
Darksiders 3 Video Interview
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Alan Wake Sunset Sale
Heroes of the Storm Map Rotations Coming
Euro Truck Simulator 2: Heavy Cargo Pack Released
Endless Space 2 eXpand Trailer
DiRT 4 Trailer
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.