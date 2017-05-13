Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
It's not new, but I just saw this BLUE Wilderness dog food commercial that made my day. This features a wild-looking Airedale Terrier who is almost a dead ringer for Hudson the wonder dog, my late, great canine companion. The thrust of the ad is how your dog has wolf roots, showing this Airedale running with wolves through the magic of CGI. Terriers are a bit feral, and I always joked that Huddy had more than her share of wolf in her, so I got a huge kick out the imagery. That said, as much as I like the ad and the name of their company, I would recommend against feeding your dog dry kibble like that, which is not what you would call wolf food.
R.I.P.: Michael Jackson, WR for Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, dies in motorcycle accident.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 May 2017, 00:55.
Chatbear Announcements.