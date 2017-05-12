Alan Wake Sunset Sale

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Remedy Entertainment tweets that Alan Wake will go on sale tomorrow on Steam with a 90% discount. They explain that this is a fire sale for a couple of days before the game is removed from sale due to expiring music licenses: "Alan Wake sale on @steam_games 90% discount starting 5/13. Game will be removed from stores after 5/15 due to expiring music licenses." This post has further details, including word that they are working on finding a remedy for this situation:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 12 May 2017, 21:48.
Chatbear Announcements.