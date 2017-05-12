Alan Wake Sunset Sale

The music licenses for Alan Wake are expiring. As a result, the game is going to be taken out of physical and digital retail. Alan Wake’s American Nightmare will stay in retail. We're having a 90% off “Sunset Sale” for Alan Wake on Steam 13.–15.5.2017



QUESTIONS & ANSWERS



What exactly is being discounted

The Alan Wake Franchise including Alan Wake, all DLC, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare



Will you bring Alan Wake back to stores?

We are looking into relicensing the music for Alan Wake, but have no timeframe for this.



What happens to Alan Wake’s American Nightmare / Will other Alan Wake SKU’s also disappear?

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare will remain in stores. Remedy negotiated the music licensing for Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, we did not negotiate the licensing for Alan Wake’s licensed music.



Why does the discount differ in some stores?

Remedy and Microsoft cannot control how individual stores want to price the game. Remedy can only control pricing on Steam.