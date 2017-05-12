 
Alan Wake Sunset Sale

[May 12, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Remedy Entertainment tweets that Alan Wake will go on sale tomorrow on Steam with a 90% discount. They explain that this is a fire sale for a couple of days before the game is removed from sale due to expiring music licenses: "Alan Wake sale on @steam_games 90% discount starting 5/13. Game will be removed from stores after 5/15 due to expiring music licenses." This post has further details, including word that they are working on finding a remedy for this situation:

The music licenses for Alan Wake are expiring. As a result, the game is going to be taken out of physical and digital retail. Alan Wake’s American Nightmare will stay in retail. We're having a 90% off “Sunset Sale” for Alan Wake on Steam 13.–15.5.2017

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

What exactly is being discounted
The Alan Wake Franchise including Alan Wake, all DLC, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Will you bring Alan Wake back to stores?
We are looking into relicensing the music for Alan Wake, but have no timeframe for this.

What happens to Alan Wake’s American Nightmare / Will other Alan Wake SKU’s also disappear?
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare will remain in stores. Remedy negotiated the music licensing for Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, we did not negotiate the licensing for Alan Wake’s licensed music.

Why does the discount differ in some stores?
Remedy and Microsoft cannot control how individual stores want to price the game. Remedy can only control pricing on Steam.

