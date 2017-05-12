Heroes of the Storm Map Rotations Coming

Blizzard announces
that with next week's launch of D.Va to Heroes of the Storm
they will be
re-expanding the map rotation in the MOBA. They've been running a pared-down six
map rotation to introduce Hanamura, but they will not be going to all 13 maps
for the game. Instead they will have a nine map rotation going forward, hoping
to create new dynamics, including possible meta shifts when the rotation
changes. Here are the details:
Here are the major details for our current
approach to the Battleground rotation:
- Reduce the number of Battlegrounds available in
matchmaking game modes from 13 to 9.
- We agree with community feedback that six
Battlegrounds felt like too few, and will be running nine, instead.
- Create moments in our ranked seasons for the meta
to shift due to Battleground rotation.
- We’re starting with three rotations per season
and nine Battlegrounds per rotation.
- These should be considered living numbers that
we are constantly monitoring, and can adjust according to what feels
best for the game while still feeling impactful. If we raise the number
of maps in the pool, for example, rotations won’t feel meaningful.
- We’ve updated our multi-tiered map introduction
system to help alleviate information overload for newer players.
- New players will always play their first game
on Cursed Hollow.
- They’ll then move into a sub-pool of
Battlegrounds drawn from the current rotation.
- This sub-pool will open up to all nine
Battlegrounds in the current rotation, gradually acclimating newer
players to the game’s full range of strategies and experiences.
- We’ve also heard lots of feedback about the map
selection process. We’ve spent time reviewing and have come up with some
ways to improve this process moving forward, which should result in a
healthy and fun map pool with each rotation.
- Our first consideration is the reward aspect
of the Battleground mechanic and its layout. Examples of this are the
Curse or Punisher. We want to offer strong variety here. Layout often
ties into the Battleground’s mechanic and helps decide how many lanes it
has.
- Next, we consider the gameplay aspect of the
Battleground mechanic. Examples are Tribute collection and killing
skeletons. Variety is the key here, just like the reward aspect.
- Our final consideration is visual. We have
lots of beautiful Battlegrounds, and we’d like to have a healthy
representation across different themes, so from game to game players
shouldn’t see the same tile sets.
- Lastly, there are improvements we’d like to make
to some Battlegrounds, and we can make those improvements while they are out
of rotation. The rotation creates a nice moment for us to reintroduce
reworked Battlegrounds. You’ll never know where our Battlegrounds will grow.