Euro Truck Simulator 2: Heavy Cargo Pack Released

Steam now offers a new Heavy Cargo Pack, a DLC pack for Euro Truck Simulator 2,
the Windows, OS X, and Linux trucking simulation. The premium add-on requires the base
game, imbuing it with bigger and badder things to haul, and comes along with an
update with free content for all ETS2 owners. You can see this in
action in this trailer, and
here are the details:
ABOUT HEAVY CARGO PACK DLC
With the Heavy Cargo Pack expansion, the real heavyweights are entering the
ring. Driving skills will be tested and precious mighty trucks will be brought
to their limits with heavy loads weighing up to 61 tons. The DLC features
impressively detailed real-life cargo models and new special trailers.
HEAVY LOADS
Asphalt Miller - Writigen 808 (44 t)
Industrial Cable Reel (34 t)
Concrete Beams (51 t)
Crawl Dozer - Z35K (39 t)
Locomotive - Bossloc (61 t)
Metal Centering (28 t)
Mobile Crane - Rex-Tex 45 (55 t)
Transformer - PK900 (47 t)
STEERING AXLE TRAILERS
These massive cargoes will benefit from new high-tech trailers! To be able to
maneuver properly with something so huge attached to a truck tractor, the driver
needs extra maneuverability. And we've got it covered because this expansion
also brings new trailers with steering axles!
HEAVYWEIGHT HAULS NEW FREE CONTENT
Alongside this new DLC, we've also added a lot of FREE content in the base Euro
Truck Simulator 2 game.
Because heavy duty calls for more options, with this new DLC we've unlocked the
amazing muscular 8x4 chassis for the Mercedes-Benz's new Actros, Volvo FH 2012
and both Scania R and Streamline trucks for all Euro Truck Simulator 2 base game
owners. They've received special cabin paint jobs to make them distinctive and
ready for more difficult challenges. There are also new accessories for all
trucks available in the game, such as wheel tuning parts.
Moreover we've developed a new feature – the Truck Analysis screen. It's similar
to a veteran truck mechanic who can give you extra insight and information about
the suitability of a given truck configuration for a particular transportation
task.