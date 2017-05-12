Euro Truck Simulator 2: Heavy Cargo Pack Released

ABOUT HEAVY CARGO PACK DLC

With the Heavy Cargo Pack expansion, the real heavyweights are entering the ring. Driving skills will be tested and precious mighty trucks will be brought to their limits with heavy loads weighing up to 61 tons. The DLC features impressively detailed real-life cargo models and new special trailers.



HEAVY LOADS

Asphalt Miller - Writigen 808 (44 t)

Industrial Cable Reel (34 t)

Concrete Beams (51 t)

Crawl Dozer - Z35K (39 t)

Locomotive - Bossloc (61 t)

Metal Centering (28 t)

Mobile Crane - Rex-Tex 45 (55 t)

Transformer - PK900 (47 t)

STEERING AXLE TRAILERS

These massive cargoes will benefit from new high-tech trailers! To be able to maneuver properly with something so huge attached to a truck tractor, the driver needs extra maneuverability. And we've got it covered because this expansion also brings new trailers with steering axles!



HEAVYWEIGHT HAULS NEW FREE CONTENT

Alongside this new DLC, we've also added a lot of FREE content in the base Euro Truck Simulator 2 game.



Because heavy duty calls for more options, with this new DLC we've unlocked the amazing muscular 8x4 chassis for the Mercedes-Benz's new Actros, Volvo FH 2012 and both Scania R and Streamline trucks for all Euro Truck Simulator 2 base game owners. They've received special cabin paint jobs to make them distinctive and ready for more difficult challenges. There are also new accessories for all trucks available in the game, such as wheel tuning parts.



Moreover we've developed a new feature – the Truck Analysis screen. It's similar to a veteran truck mechanic who can give you extra insight and information about the suitability of a given truck configuration for a particular transportation task.