 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Euro Truck Simulator 2: Heavy Cargo Pack Released

[May 12, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Steam now offers a new Heavy Cargo Pack, a DLC pack for Euro Truck Simulator 2, the Windows, OS X, and Linux trucking simulation. The premium add-on requires the base game, imbuing it with bigger and badder things to haul, and comes along with an update with free content for all ETS2 owners. You can see this in action in this trailer, and here are the details:

ABOUT HEAVY CARGO PACK DLC
With the Heavy Cargo Pack expansion, the real heavyweights are entering the ring. Driving skills will be tested and precious mighty trucks will be brought to their limits with heavy loads weighing up to 61 tons. The DLC features impressively detailed real-life cargo models and new special trailers.

HEAVY LOADS

  • Asphalt Miller - Writigen 808 (44 t)
  • Industrial Cable Reel (34 t)
  • Concrete Beams (51 t)
  • Crawl Dozer - Z35K (39 t)
  • Locomotive - Bossloc (61 t)
  • Metal Centering (28 t)
  • Mobile Crane - Rex-Tex 45 (55 t)
  • Transformer - PK900 (47 t)

STEERING AXLE TRAILERS
These massive cargoes will benefit from new high-tech trailers! To be able to maneuver properly with something so huge attached to a truck tractor, the driver needs extra maneuverability. And we've got it covered because this expansion also brings new trailers with steering axles!

HEAVYWEIGHT HAULS NEW FREE CONTENT
Alongside this new DLC, we've also added a lot of FREE content in the base Euro Truck Simulator 2 game.

Because heavy duty calls for more options, with this new DLC we've unlocked the amazing muscular 8x4 chassis for the Mercedes-Benz's new Actros, Volvo FH 2012 and both Scania R and Streamline trucks for all Euro Truck Simulator 2 base game owners. They've received special cabin paint jobs to make them distinctive and ready for more difficult challenges. There are also new accessories for all trucks available in the game, such as wheel tuning parts.

Moreover we've developed a new feature – the Truck Analysis screen. It's similar to a veteran truck mechanic who can give you extra insight and information about the suitability of a given truck configuration for a particular transportation task.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Alan Wake Sunset Sale
Heroes of the Storm Map Rotations Coming
Euro Truck Simulator 2: Heavy Cargo Pack Released
Endless Space 2 eXpand Trailer
DiRT 4 Trailer
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Surviving Mars Announced
Europa Universalis IV: Third Rome Announced
Paradox Publishing BATTLETECH; Backer Beta Next Month
Jon Shafer Joins Paradox
Steam Hammer Early Access
The Surge Launch Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.