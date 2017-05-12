 
Endless Space 2 eXpand Trailer

[May 12, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Endless Space 2 is called eXpand, as it offers the second X in their look at the upcoming 4X strategy game. Here's the accompanying announcement:

Amplitude Studios today released the second video in their "4X" series of trailers showcasing the meaning of each “X” (eXplore, eXpand, eXploit, and eXterminate) in their upcoming grand-scale sci-fi strategy game Endless Space 2. This new trailer dives into the meaning of "eXpand" in the Endless Universe, showing how players go from small colonies to galactic empires through thoughtful (and sometimes violent) expansion. Discover habitable worlds, send colony ships out to take over those worlds, then generate resources to continually grow and enhance your empire. Send warships out to defend those worlds, or assault the planets held by your opponents and make them yours.

