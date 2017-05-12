Codemasters & Deep Silver today released a new DiRT® 4™ trailer where professional rally and rallycross drivers, including Kris Meeke, double world champion Petter Solberg and the Hansen brothers, talk about how they compete against fear as they push to go faster and finish on the top step of the podium. The new video is available to view now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DB0JhAM3sC8.



DiRT 4 puts you at the wheel of some of the world’s most iconic and powerful off-road vehicles as you test yourself against the road and the elements in a battle against the clock. There is also multicar racing in rallycross and landrush where you will have to be brave and fast in order to take the chequered flag.