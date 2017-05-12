Surviving Mars Announced

Paradox Interactive announces Surviving Mars, an upcoming strategy/management
game set on Mars in the works at Haemimont Games for release next year for
Windows, OS X, Linux, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. This will allow you to get in
touch with you inner Mark Watney and science the poop out of (or in Watney's
specific case, into) the red planet. They already offer a look at this in
this trailer, which
they admit "remarkably" (sadly) is not set to the tune of Life on Mars.
They also have a new Surviving Mars
website where you can keep up with the project, and they are running some
sort of viral promotion, saying, "Recruit more colonists to become one of the
founders, as well as get a head start with some in-game items. Get started by
just signing up below." Cohagen! Here are the details:
Paradox Interactive, a publisher of games that
probe new themes every day, today revealed Surviving Mars, a new management
strategy game coming to Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Windows, Mac, and Linux
PCs. Surviving Mars is developed by Haemimont Games, an independent developer
best known for titles such as Victor Vran and several games in the Tropico
series. The new game challenges players to plan and build a functioning colony
on Mars, balancing inhabitants’ basic survival needs with sanity and quality of
life, all while dealing with the hostile environment of the red planet.
See what awaits in the game’s debut trailer, which is remarkably not set to the
tune of "Life on Mars":
“We feel that strategy and management games are at their best when they let the
player experience the unique story being told by their decisions, and Surviving
Mars is going to have that in a big way,” said Gabriel Dobrev, CEO of Haemimont
Games. “Your colonists aren’t just working to improve production, they’re
struggling to survive, and their conflicts and concerns are intense. Surviving
Mars lets you understand what your colonists are dealing with on an individual
level, and coming up with creative plans for those needs will be a new challenge
for our fans.”
In Surviving Mars, players will lead a colonization effort on the surface of
Mars, from the very first rovers and supply drops to the construction of
suitable habitats for brave settlers from Earth. Every colonist will be vital to
the mission as the colony struggles to gain a foothold where the environment is
hostile and resources are scarce. With each success, however, players will gain
the ability to expand further, and even establish a thriving society – and lead
a new generation that has never known the Earth.
“We’ve wanted to work with Haemimont Games for years, and it looks like the
stars have finally aligned,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive.
“Expanding our management-strategy catalog has been something we’ve wanted to do
for some time, after the successful launch of Cities: Skylines and building the
player community around that genre. Finding a developer who shares our core
design tenets is always gratifying, but with Haemimont and Surviving Mars we’re
going to be giving our players a new experience that’s uniquely their own, and
I’m looking forward to hearing the tales of triumph and catastrophe from our
community.”
To take the first small step towards landing on Mars, players can sign up now
for upcoming news and community activities around Surviving Mars. Eager settlers
can find details here: http://www.survivingmars.com/