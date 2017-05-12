 
Surviving Mars Announced

[May 12, 2017, 10:35 am ET] - 11 Comments

Paradox Interactive announces Surviving Mars, an upcoming strategy/management game set on Mars in the works at Haemimont Games for release next year for Windows, OS X, Linux, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. This will allow you to get in touch with you inner Mark Watney and science the poop out of (or in Watney's specific case, into) the red planet. They already offer a look at this in this trailer, which they admit "remarkably" (sadly) is not set to the tune of Life on Mars. They also have a new Surviving Mars website where you can keep up with the project, and they are running some sort of viral promotion, saying, "Recruit more colonists to become one of the founders, as well as get a head start with some in-game items. Get started by just signing up below." Cohagen! Here are the details:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher of games that probe new themes every day, today revealed Surviving Mars, a new management strategy game coming to Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs. Surviving Mars is developed by Haemimont Games, an independent developer best known for titles such as Victor Vran and several games in the Tropico series. The new game challenges players to plan and build a functioning colony on Mars, balancing inhabitants’ basic survival needs with sanity and quality of life, all while dealing with the hostile environment of the red planet.

See what awaits in the game’s debut trailer, which is remarkably not set to the tune of "Life on Mars":

“We feel that strategy and management games are at their best when they let the player experience the unique story being told by their decisions, and Surviving Mars is going to have that in a big way,” said Gabriel Dobrev, CEO of Haemimont Games. “Your colonists aren’t just working to improve production, they’re struggling to survive, and their conflicts and concerns are intense. Surviving Mars lets you understand what your colonists are dealing with on an individual level, and coming up with creative plans for those needs will be a new challenge for our fans.”

In Surviving Mars, players will lead a colonization effort on the surface of Mars, from the very first rovers and supply drops to the construction of suitable habitats for brave settlers from Earth. Every colonist will be vital to the mission as the colony struggles to gain a foothold where the environment is hostile and resources are scarce. With each success, however, players will gain the ability to expand further, and even establish a thriving society – and lead a new generation that has never known the Earth.

“We’ve wanted to work with Haemimont Games for years, and it looks like the stars have finally aligned,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “Expanding our management-strategy catalog has been something we’ve wanted to do for some time, after the successful launch of Cities: Skylines and building the player community around that genre. Finding a developer who shares our core design tenets is always gratifying, but with Haemimont and Surviving Mars we’re going to be giving our players a new experience that’s uniquely their own, and I’m looking forward to hearing the tales of triumph and catastrophe from our community.”

To take the first small step towards landing on Mars, players can sign up now for upcoming news and community activities around Surviving Mars. Eager settlers can find details here: http://www.survivingmars.com/

