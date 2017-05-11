 
Dungeons 2 for Free

[May 11, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - 3 Comments

The Humble Store now offers a 100% discount in Dungeons 2, as the Windows, OS X, and Linux RPG sequel is free for the next couple of days. Here's a description of this 2015 title that puts you in the role of the bad-guy:

The Dungeon Lord is back – and this time he’s serious! In Dungeons 2, fulfil the Dungeon Lord’s insatiable quest for vengeance by recruiting fearsome new monsters from all corners of the underworld in order to undertake his evil bidding. Taking over the underworld isn’t enough though – this time The Dungeon Lord will extend his dominion over the puny humans and attempt to conquer the overworld too!

Take control of the mighty Dungeon Lord and craft a network of unique and terrifying dungeons, recruit an army of fearsome creatures and command two new factions. Prepare to defend your Kingdom against those pesky heroes, go above ground to wage war on their human cities and use the ‘Hand of Terror’ to take direct control over your minions, issue commands, and even dish out a swift slap to keep them in line.

