Eador: Genesis for Free

[May 11, 2017, 8:07 pm ET] - Post a Comment

GOG.com is giving away Eador: Genesis for free as part of a sale on the Eador series of turn-based strategy games. Here's word on the giveaway and sale:

Taking place within a fascinating universe of land shards floating in the Great Nothing, Eador games feature a unique blend of turn-based strategy with RPG mechanics, which make their nonlinear campaigns even more captivating.

Start by picking up your free copy of Eador: Genesis to get better acquainted with this broken world that is constantly contested between the so-called Masters. Then spread your dominion further with Eador. Masters of the Broken World, the Allied Forces DLC and the most recent Eador. Imperium, now up to -85% in our Eador games Sale.

The Eador: Genesis giveaway will last until May 13, 13:00 PM UTC.

The Eador series Sale lasts until May 18th, 13:00 PM UTC. Once the giveaway expires, Eador: Genesis will also become part of the Sale for the remaining time.

