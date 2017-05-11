Eador: Genesis for Free

Taking place within a fascinating universe of land shards floating in the Great Nothing, Eador games feature a unique blend of turn-based strategy with RPG mechanics, which make their nonlinear campaigns even more captivating.



Start by picking up your free copy of Eador: Genesis to get better acquainted with this broken world that is constantly contested between the so-called Masters. Then spread your dominion further with Eador. Masters of the Broken World, the Allied Forces DLC and the most recent Eador. Imperium, now up to -85% in our Eador games Sale.



The Eador: Genesis giveaway will last until May 13, 13:00 PM UTC.



The Eador series Sale lasts until May 18th, 13:00 PM UTC. Once the giveaway expires, Eador: Genesis will also become part of the Sale for the remaining time.