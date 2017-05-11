 
DiRT Rally Free Weekend

[May 11, 2017, 8:07 pm ET]

Steam News announces the chance to get your hands DiRTy with a free weekend for DiRT Rally that coincides with a sale on the off-road racing game. Here's a refresher on the game:

DiRT Rally is the most authentic and thrilling rally game ever made, road-tested over 80 million miles by the DiRT community. It perfectly captures that white knuckle feeling of racing on the edge as you hurtle along dangerous roads, knowing that one crash could irreparably harm your stage time.

