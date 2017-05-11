 
Mirage: Arcane Warfare Open Beta Weekend

[May 11, 2017, 8:06 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Torn Banner Studios announces open beta testing is now underway for Mirage: Arcane Warfare their "upcoming magic ‘n melee multiplayer combat game." This will run all weekend, and paves the way for the game's release on May 23rd. A new trailer celebrates the news and shows off the game, and here are some details on the game and testing:

Featuring the current roster of nine maps that are cycling through the beta, as well as the latest gameplay and technical improvements to the still-in-development game, the Mirage: Arcane Warfare Open Beta will also introduce a brand new gameplay mode called Arena. The new Arena mode is a 3-on-3, last-man-standing style competitive tournament mode that takes place on an entirely different set of smaller, more close-combat maps. The final game will ship with six Arena mode maps, but two are included in the Open Beta: Spire and Tunnel.

Spire
Fight on the top of a huge monolith. Bait your opponents to the perilous edges of the tower - then shove them to their doom!

Tunnel
There’s only one path to death in this long, narrow level. Meet your opponents in the centre, using wall-jumps to gain the higher ground in this claustrophobic corridor.

