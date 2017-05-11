Half-Life 2: VR on Steam Greenlight

|
A Steam Greenlight campaign is underway for Half-Life 2: VR, a free mod for Half-Life 2 with updated graphics for Valve's first-person shooter as well as support for virtual reality headsets. All the details on this can be found on the Road to VR, where they offer the Greenlight trailer for the mod. A prior version of this mod is available, but due this only works on development kit headsets. Here's word on how they are modernizing this:
