Half-Life 2: VR on Steam Greenlight

After several years of the mod in dormancy, members of the original mod, with some new help, have devised a method to make the mod work with the latest Rift and Vive. Watch the trailer above. Not only will it allow players to step into the world of Half-Life 2 in VR, it will also add motion controller support to make the game function much like a modern VR title. The mod team is further promising the following:

HDR lighting

Updated effects, textures, models & maps

A made for VR UI

Realistic weapon interactions

Multiple VR locomotion methods