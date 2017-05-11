 
Half-Life 2: VR on Steam Greenlight

[May 11, 2017, 8:06 pm ET] - 2 Comments

A Steam Greenlight campaign is underway for Half-Life 2: VR, a free mod for Half-Life 2 with updated graphics for Valve's first-person shooter as well as support for virtual reality headsets. All the details on this can be found on the Road to VR, where they offer the Greenlight trailer for the mod. A prior version of this mod is available, but due this only works on development kit headsets. Here's word on how they are modernizing this:

After several years of the mod in dormancy, members of the original mod, with some new help, have devised a method to make the mod work with the latest Rift and Vive. Watch the trailer above. Not only will it allow players to step into the world of Half-Life 2 in VR, it will also add motion controller support to make the game function much like a modern VR title. The mod team is further promising the following:

  • HDR lighting
  • Updated effects, textures, models & maps
  • A made for VR UI
  • Realistic weapon interactions
  • Multiple VR locomotion methods

